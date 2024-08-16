'I Failed NEET Twice. Should I Reappear?'

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

Did you fail to crack a competitive examination this year?

What are your options if you fail in the NEET-UG or IIT-JEE exam?

Should you reappear? What are the other alternatives that are available to you?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar is the founder of Zanwar Classes which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

Since the last 25 years, Zanwar has been teaching mathematics to Class 11 and Class 12 students and coaching them for their engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Sir, I am a NEET aspirant. This was my second attempt in NEET (I improved only 50 marks).

What are the other better courses other than NEET what other exams can I appear for?

Can I give NEET in 2025 (as I couldn't give my best in these two attempts)?

Hi. You tried twice and failed to score good marks.

You did not mention the scores of first two attempts.

I would not recommend that you reappear again in 2025.

If you still wish to appear for third attempt, then appear for state level engineering exam also. For that, you have to choose math and study it as well.

The state level exam is conducted without negative markings so it will be easy for you to score well because you are already prepared for physics and chemistry.

On that basis, at least you can get admission in any engineering course.

If you are still not satisfied with my answer, please feel free to ask me more questions.

Jeslie: My daughter has just finished class 12.

She was planning medical line but didn't score well in NEET.

She's now thinking of BTech food technology. How do we go about it?

She hadn't given any entrance exams on the engineering side.

She has a score of 2000 in IMU.

Admission to food technology programmess requires passing entrance exams that vary by state and institution.

Some popular exams include JEE Main, GATE, BITSAT, MHT-CET, MCAER CET, GPAT and NEET.

I hope your daughter has appeared for a state level entrance exam.

If so, on that basis, you can apply for a food technology course. But what was the purpose of appearing in the IMU exam is not clear from your question.

Shruti: Sir I am interested in physics. I didn't score a good rank in IIT-JEE, neither am I able to do engineering from a private college.

I am confused whether to choose BSc physics or BSc data science.

I didn't learn coding in my classes 11 and 12.

I am interested in data science because it has good scope and offers good salary at a very young age. Sir please help me out; it's a matter of my life.

Hi Shruti. Go with BSc physics. After that complete your post graduation.

You can join any institution. While working, you can complete your PhD.

If you are confused about data science, do not go with it.

