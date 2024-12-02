Don't Want To Do MBBS? 11 Career Options After NEET

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK highlights some of the top career choices in pharmacy and alternative medicine for medical aspirants.

What are the best career options in science after class 12?

Is studying Bachelor of Pharmacy better than Bachelor of Science?

Is it mandatory to appear for NEET-UG to study pharmacy or pursue a career in medicine?

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in guiding students towards making the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

As the JSS College placement officer, he has helped aspiring professionals prepare for and crack job interviews.

Anonymous: Hello Sir, my daughter is in class 10 and planning to choose PCB (physics chemistry biology) as a stream.

I wanted to know what career options are available in India besides NEET-MBBS?

I have listed the most important courses apart from medicine.

BDS (Bachelor in dental sciences)



BAMS (Bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery)



BHMS (Bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery)



BNYS (Bachelor of yoga and naturopathy science)



BUMS (Bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery)



BVSc (Bachelor of veterinary science)



BPharm (Bachelor of pharmacy)



Pharm D (Doctorate of pharmacy)



BSc Nursing



BSc MLT (Bachelors in medical laboratory technology)



BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)





Lagna: I am preparing for NEET, but I am not able to crack it.

It is my second drop. Can you kindly suggest how to study MBBS abroad under Rs 10 lakhs?

Hi Lagna. To pursue medical education abroad, you need to clear the NEET exam.

Since you have decided to pursue a career in medicine, I encourage you to try again with extensive preparation.

After completing your medical degree abroad, you will need to pass the licensure exam in India which is conducted by the NMC.

This will soon be mandatory even for local graduates. Therefore, instead of studying abroad right now, focus on clearing the NEET.

You have enough time to reappear for the exam.

Take some time to analyse why you were unable to succeed in the past two attempts.

Identify the subjects you struggled with and work on improving in those areas. Many experts are sharing helpful tips and tricks so make sure to follow their advice.

Additionally, you might consider alternative paths such as BNYS, BAMS or BSMS.

Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours!

Anonymous: I gave NEET 2024 and scored 578 marks. It was my third drop.

My parents are forcing me to join private BDS colleges and prepare for civil examinations.

I don't want to be a dentist because, at the end of graduation, the struggle is real in terms of money and jobs.

Please suggest what should I do.

Hi, I noticed you have provided your NEET score but didn't mention any other details.

Based on your score, I assume you are interested in pursuing a career in medicine rather than dentistry.

Have you analysed why you scored average marks in NEET?

Which subjects do you need to improve in to clear NEET?

Do you think it's possible to achieve a better score if you take the exam for the fourth time?

I suggest you analyse this and discuss it with your parents to see if you can come to a decision.

Additionally, your parents seem to feel you can also consider taking the civil service exam. However, this exam can only be taken after completing your degree.

You need to decide on the right degree course that will prepare you for the civil service exam so you don't have to prepare afresh later.

