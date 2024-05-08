What To Do After NEET-UG? Ask rediffGURUS

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder, CareerStreets, offers advice on what students can do after cracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG (undergraduate) is a competitive entrance examination taken by candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc) courses in government and private colleges in India or intend to study for their primary medical qualification abroad.

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel is the founder of CareerStreets.

He has over 18 years of experience in coaching and training students for various entrance exams like NEET-UG and the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE).

Anonymous: I am a 19-year-old and I think I will not be able to crack NEET this time as I'm not scoring well.

It's my third attempt. I thought this would be my last attempt but now I'm thinking of giving fourth attempt.

I am confused whether or not to give it.

Please advise what should I do?

Hello, I have to answer it practically and realistically.

As you have repeated NEET twice already and this was your third time, you can understand it well.

If you are serious and committed enough to give it all in the next NEET attempt and becoming a doctor from India is your dream, then only go for it. Otherwise, you can pursue it from abroad as well.

I can help you with that.

My daughter wants to pursue MBBS.

How can I get admission in AFMC, Pune?

Hello Sir/Madam. For admission to the Armed Forces Medical College, candidates must be at least 17 years old and not more than 24 years old as on December 31 of the year of admission.

NEET-UG Examination: Admission to AFMC Pune is through the NEET-UG examination conducted by the National Testing Agency. Candidates must appear for NEET-UG and qualify with the minimum required percentile.

Online Registration: After the NEET-UG results are declared, candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG and meet the eligibility criteria for AFMC Pune need to register online at the official AFMC website.

Screening Process: Shortlisted candidates are called for a screening process at AFMC Pune, which includes a written test, aptitude test and interview. The written test assesses the candidate's scientific knowledge, the aptitude test evaluates the candidate's officer-like qualities and the interview assesses the candidate's personality and suitability for a career in the Armed Forces.

Final Merit List: Based on the candidate's performance in the NEET-UG examination, screening process and other criteria, a final merit list is prepared for admission to AFMC Pune.

Medical Examination: Candidates who make it to the final merit list undergo a medical examination to ensure they meet the medical standards required by the Armed Forces.

Admission and Training: Selected candidates are admitted to AFMC Pune for the MBBS programme and undergo training to become medical officers in the Armed Forces.

Waheeda: What will be the minimum marks required in NEET 2024 to get admission in PSG Medical College, Coimbatore?

Hello Waheeda, I cannot answer this as the number of people appearing for NEET is increasing every year.

It completely depends on how students score.

Whatever the last admission cutoff of the year 2023 was, it will be plus 75 marks this year.

