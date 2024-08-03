DPharm vs BPharm: Which is better for a career in pharmacy?

To pursue a job, DPharm candidates must complete two years of coursework, three months of hospital training and then pass the exit exam.

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in counselling students towards making the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

As the JSS College placement officer, he has helped aspiring professionals prepare for and crack job interviews.

Faiz: Is BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) good or Pharm D (doctor of pharmacy)?

Hi Faiz, greetings. As you are aware, both BDS and Pharm D are different.

With BDS, you can pursue a master's in a highly in-demand course and there are a plenty of opportunities available in India as a dentist.

On the other hand, Pharm D is considered a postgraduate course.

There is no need to pursue postgraduation after this and there are relatively fewer opportunities available as a clinical pharmacist, with graduates not showing much interest in this job.

However, if you develop the necessary skills, there is a bright future ahead of you that can be similar to an MBBS.

Anonymous: I am pursuing Pharm D degree currently.

What career options can I have after completing graduation?

Hi Sunanda. During your internship, make an effort to build good relationships with physicians in order to work in the core area of clinical pharmacy.

In addition to clinical pharmacy, there are several other career opportunities to consider:

Medical affairs

Pharmaceutical marketing and sales

Medical writing

Pharmacovigilance (PV)

Clinical data management

Clinical research





Hapiza: Sir, I am confused between two courses.

Which is better: Diploma in pharmacy or Bachelor's in pharmacy?

Which course has a better scope?

Please suggest colleges for the course in Mumbai.

Hi Hapiza. Go for a bachelor's degree in pharmacy.

The Pharmacy Council has recently introduced an EXIT exam for DPharm candidates.

To pursue a job, DPharm candidates must complete two years of coursework, three months of hospital training and then pass the exit exam.

However, BPharm graduates can pursue a job right after completing their four-year course.

