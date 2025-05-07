'Lost 6 Years Preparing For NEET. Can I Do MBA Now?'

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK has over 30 years of experience in helping students make the right career choices.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

Despite multiple attempts, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET) is not giving you the result you desire.

What should you do now?

Should you take a drop and attempt the exam again?

Or should you consider another career altogether?

What are the other medical courses besides MBBS?

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in helping students make the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

As the JSS College placement officer, he has helped aspiring professionals prepare for and crack job interviews.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK HERE.





Anonymous: Sir, I prepared for NEET for almost six years without any guidance about my career. But I always missed the MBBS seat.

I am really stressed. What should I do?

I don't want to be in the medical field now.

I don't even have a degree right now. What should I do?

I passed my 12th in 2019 from PCB background. I want to BBA and then MBA but right now I am 24. I don't know my past will affect my profile or I will face difficulty to get into MBA. I don't know if I will be able to get job or not.

I really want help. Please suggest what should I do.

Hi. I'm very sorry to hear that you missed out on six years due to lack of proper guidance.

Since you are NOT interested in medicine, it's important to choose a course that won’t negatively impact your future.

If you excel in chemistry, you might consider pursuing that field and then entering the job market.

You can also pursue an MBA after completing any undergraduate course.

If you're not confident in your chemistry skills, a bachelor of business administration (BBA) could be a good alternative. Ultimately, the choice is yours.

It's worth noting that when companies hire fresh graduates, they often look at age. Most companies tend to favour candidates who are under 24 years old. Therefore, it’s essential to complete your course without any gaps. This will increase your opportunities significantly. Don’t worry; you can achieve your goals!

Best wishes.

Anonymous: Hi Sir. This my last attempt in NEET. My score was 630 but I didn't get any seat because of the irregulartions of last year, which was my 2nd drop year. But this year I wasn't confident enough that I will get a seat and this is my 3rd drop. So should I take chance to 4th drop or not although I have taken admission in graduation where my 1st year is about to complete. Give me some advice.

Hi. Your goal is to become a doctor and serve others, right?

You have achieved a very good score of 630 out of 720. Can you break down how you scored in each section? How did you perform on your first attempt? Is there an improvement in your marks from the first to the second attempt? If so, it shows you are making progress but there is still room for improvement.

I suspect that due to pressure from family or friends, you may have enrolled in another course which you haven't mentioned the detail sin your inquiry.

If you had chosen subjects more closely related to NEET, it might have been easier for you to reach your goal. Why? By focusing on one specific subject each day, you could clarify your doubts as they arise and concentrate on only two main subjects, which would lighten your workload.

Now, you need to analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Based on that, you can create a plan for improvement. If you believe you can succeed, just go ahead with proper preparation.

Best wishes.

Abhilasha: Hello sir.

I attempted NEET 3 times in 2022.

I scored 605, then 585 in 2023 then I joined BSc life science and again prepared. Scored 652 in 2024 but due to scam everything messed up.

I was not attending my BSc classes from sem-2. College told me to re enroll as ex-student but I thought to give NEET once again.

Intially, I didn't know that the spark has left. I was tired.

Now I don't have confidence though I am studying but I don't have that spark I used to have.

What should I do sir? Plz help me out.

My mother told me to prepare for some other government job exams if I didn't get selected this year. Plz help.

Hi Abhilasha. A score of 652 in NEET is no joke. Have you checked what went wrong in that exam? Analysing your performance is essential.

I think you may not have had the moral support you needed, which is why you chose to pursue a BSc.

It’s challenging to juggle multiple tasks such as preparing for NEET while attending a regular course.

Nowadays, there are many distractions like friends and social media, not to mention the plethora of advice and predictions from the media that can feel overwhelming. There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; it varies from person to person. We humans are unique and shouldn't simply follow what others say.



Your goal is to become a physician and that should be your main focus.

I noticed that you didn’t mention which specialisation you chose for your BSc.

If you had selected subjects related to NEET -- like chemistry, biology and physics -- you could have focused on them without needing to study the same topics separately and could have dedicated more time to the other subjects.

In recent years, we have started to encounter these kinds of entrance exams and experiences and we still need to go through exit exams.

Don't let anything worry you. Focus on one task at a time and complete it. I believe you are capable of accomplishing your goal this year.

All the best.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.