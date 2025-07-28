TCS Layoffs: Why No Job Is Safe Anymore

Adapt or perish seems to be the new mantra that is driving massive tech layoffs at TCS, Microsoft and Intel.





Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Matthew Cain/Pexels

One of India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, plans to lay off about 12,261 employees from its global workforce this year.

Employees working in middle and senior grades are most likely to be affected.

Microsoft and Intel (external links) have also announced major job cuts as a part of their restructuring process.

Why is TCS laying off employees?

Is TCS cutting jobs because of AI?

'No, this is not because of AI giving some 20 percent productivity gains. We are not doing that. This is driven by where there is a skill mismatch or where we think we have not been able to deploy someone,' TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan told Moneycontrol (external links).

'It is not because that we need less people. We will continue to look for high (quality) talent, acquiring talent, training talent. That continues to happen. This is more about where there is a feasibility of deployment,' he added.

What can you learn from these massive tech layoffs?

How can you prepare yourself to avoid layoffs in the IT and non-IT sector? Read Sunder Pichai's tips to future proof your career!

1. No company is safe. Job security is a myth

For most of us, including our parents, TCS has always been considered a 'safe' employer.

The recent layoff news is a subtle reminder that concepts like job security, long term career and stability are no longer valid.

What you can do: Update your resume, activate your LinkedIn network and stay up-to-date.

2. Upskilling is mandatory

As more tech companies are shifting or integrating artificial intelligence and automation, you cannot afford to be left behind.

Whenever a company decides to restructure or cut costs, employees who have not learned how to transition or adapt to newer technologies are most vulnerable to being replaced.

What you can do: Upskill and stay relevant. Prioritise on digital, future ready skills like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, SQL, data science and cybersecurity. Learn how to integrate new skills into your daily work.

3. Performance and feedback matters

Have you been in the company for too long?

Are you performing well consistently well?

Even if you have spent many years in a particular role or company, if your performance isn't consistent, you could be fired. Average is not going to be enough.

Ask yourself: Are you evolving? Have you learned something new?

What you can do: Don't wait for appraisal time. Ask for feedback and review your work and performance regularly. Always document your achievements.

4. No scope for communication gaps

If you are someone who is working independently or in isolation, your job is at higher risk than others who work in a team.

This is largely because when you work remotely or independently, you could appear to be disconnected from your team, your manager and your HR.

Eventually, you may lose out on opportunities and internal communications, which may hinder your personal growth.

What you can do: Get noticed. Talk about your work and achievements. Communicate regularly with your team, manager and mentors.

5. Adapt or perish

With the intervention of AI, tech companies are constantly evolving and restructuring workplaces to meet the needs of clients.

Companies do not hesitate to cut costs, fire employees or automate roles.

What you can do: Be flexible. Be prepared to take on a new role, shift to a new department, city or country as long as you are learning something new.