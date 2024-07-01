'I Was Laid Off. Can't Crack Interview'

Getting laid off from your job is normal these days.

Do not take this as a personal failure.

The job market is indeed tough so you will have to be patient, advises rediffGURU Krishna Kumar.

Have you been laid off from work recently?

Are you struggling to find a job that meets your educational qualifications?

What skills can you learn in order to get the salary that meets your expectations?

rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of GoMoTech, offers expert advice on how to scale up in your career.

You can post your workplace-related questions to rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE.





Anonymous: Hi, I have been working continuously for 15 years with different organisations.

In the last company, I was laid off due to restructuring.

I also hit upon a couple of interviews but I am not able to crack any. Kindly advise on the way forward.

Hello, I can understand your situation. It's painful...

Please note that getting laid off from your job is very normal these days. Kindly do not take this as a personal failure.

The job market is indeed tough so you will have to be patient.

You may have to compromise on salary; be open to that.

In the meantime, explore freelance/part-time opportunities. By doing so, you can ensure you are in the industry and stay connected.

Be flexible. Be open.

All the best.

Anonymous: I am 48. I have been working in the software industry in a senior position for 20 years.

I happened to go through health-related issues and quit the job primarily to take care of my health.

I am doing better now. I don't want to go back to IT. I don't want to sit idle.

I want to be my own boss. I am not able to find the right track. Please guide.

I suggest you take up freelancing assignments with small-sized software companies. They will be happy to have you.

You may have to compromise on the pay side though.

All the best.

Anonymous: Hi I'm a MCom Graduate and CA Inter completed.

After my pregnancy, I quit my job due to health reasons and later to take care of my baby.

There is a gap of 8+ years, now I want to resume my professional life. My work experience was in accounts and finance.

I haven't applied for any job in fear of being rejected. I'm willing to learn and want to work. But I don't know where to start.

How to bridge the gap of 8+ years? I didn't develop any professional skills.

Even if I want to develop any skills I don't know how and where to start.

Firstly, big cheers for being open to explore... this is the first step.

I suggest you start applying to CA firms in your town, initially starting as a freelancer.

Once you gain experience, you can seek full-time work.

Wishing you the very best.

You can post your workplace-related questions to rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE.



Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.