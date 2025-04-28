When A Junior Co-Worker Earns More Money Than You...

Salary discrepancies often stem from a mix of factors, explains rediffGURU Shekar Kumar, a talent acquisition expert, while counselling an MBA degree holder whose junior co-worker earns a higher salary for the same role.

In a dynamic work environment, you may often face challenging situations that make you feel uncomfortable.

You could be an MBA with an excellent track record and still be laid off due to organisational restructuring.

Or you could be stuck in a job for years without a promotion or a salary hike.

How do you navigate these scenarios without letting it affect your morale or confidence at work?

rediffGURU Shekhar Kumar, senior manager, talent acquisition, at the Shri Venkateshwara University in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh, offers career advice on how to optimise your skills, build your network and make the most of your workplace.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Shekhar Kumar HERE.

Anonymous: I recently discovered that I make significantly less than someone in the same role with less experience.

We are both MBAs from the same institute. He is four years my junior and has less work experience but his salary is 40 percent higher than mine.

I also learned that his designation is the same as mine.

Isn't it unfair?

Should I confront my manager directly?

On the surface, yes, it can seem unfair when someone junior to you is earning significantly more in the same role.

But salary discrepancies often stem from a mix of factors like timing of hiring (eg, market rates might have gone up since you joined), negotiation strength during hiring, internal pay structures and budgets.

It also varies based on the specific scope of responsibilities, even within the same designation, performance reviews and internal value assessments.

While your feelings are valid, it’s best to address this professionally and strategically, not emotionally.

Also, 'confront' is a strong word. It's better to have a constructive conversation rather than a confrontation.

You may schedule a private meeting with your manager.

Frame it as a career development discussion, not a salary dispute, and keep the conversation about you, not involving others. This shows professionalism and curiosity, not bitterness or entitlement.

If your concerns are dismissed or ignored, then you have every right to explore better-aligned opportunities elsewhere.

Anonymous: I have worked in this company for seven years without a raise or promotion.

Every time I complain or raise the discussion, my manager acknowledges my contributions but says, 'We know, but the timing isn't right,' or he says, 'We don't have the budget.'

I feel they are not taking me seriously. I am starting to feel a bit undervalued and demotivated.

Loyalty should be mutual.

If the company isn't meeting you halfway after years of service, you have every right to seek a place that will.

Even if you love the company, staying somewhere that doesn’t recognise or reward you is career-limiting.

Anonymous: I don't have a fancy MBA degree. I am a BCom graduate from a tier 3 city with 20-plus years of experience who has worked in senior roles across India.

I have recently been laid off from a senior management role due to organisational restructuring. I was first asked to get rid of poor performers. They made me sack over 25 employees within a year.

The following year, I was asked to take a pay cut, which I did, for the sake of protecting my team and helping them stay in the company.

Last month, the HR asked me to resign with a not-so-exciting severance pay.

How should I position this in future interviews without it reflecting negatively on my leadership and career opportunities?

Here's how you can position this situation positively and professionally in interviews without damaging your image or leadership profile.

Start framing your experience as one where you demonstrated resilient leadership during difficult times.

Try to mention your willingness to take a pay cut as an example of your commitment to the team and the company.

Avoid using emotionally charged language like 'I was forced out.' Instead, be calm, neutral and strategic.

This shows maturity, professionalism and emotional intelligence. Practise your story with confidence and calmness.

Companies know that layoffs happen. What they're evaluating is how you handled it and your attitude going forward.

