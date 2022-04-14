News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 14, 2022 09:30 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the best dressed celebs for the week.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday takes a dip in the pool.
Will you add this swimsuit to your summer wish list?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor makes summer dressing look like a breeze.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy's outfit channel sexy vibes and she completes the look with bold kohl eyes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alaya F wears a yellow sharara and an intricately embroidered kurta from Drishti & Zahabia.
She rounds off the look with chandelier earrings and subtle make up.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram and Drishti & Zahabia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait wows in a printed maxi dress by Neeta Lulla.
She styles the look with Anmol Jewellers' diamond danglers and a ring.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram and Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha kept her look easy-breezy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan totally rocks her summer look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna's look is a fun, flirty pick for summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande embraces her inner diva.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
