News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Coachella: Natasha Poonawalla Goes BOLD

Coachella: Natasha Poonawalla Goes BOLD

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: April 20, 2022 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images to find out what the celebs wore to Coachella, the annual music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla -- whose husband Adhar Poonawalla's Serum Institute manufactures the Covishield vaccine -- channels her inner diva in a figure-hugging dress and knee-length boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What do you think of Natasha's sci-fi look?
For her second look, she pairs her fringed skirt with a black-and-pink jacket and futuristic sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in sheer dress worn over a black cutout bikini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Paris Hilton is a vision in white.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris Hilton/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Olivia Culpo embraces a cowgirl look with a macrame bustier, mini skirt and leather boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Olivia Culpo/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Emma Chamberlain goes for an all-gold look in a short, sexy dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emma Chamberlain/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nicole Scherzinger wows in tie-dye separates and a matching blue bag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Camila Mendes looks cute as a button in a halter-neck dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Camila Mendes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian puts her fashion foot forward in a brown one-shoulder bustier and a skirt with a high slit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Revolve/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanina Shaik flaunts her love for racing cars in an off-the-shoulder T-shirt, paired with grey denims.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanina Shaik/Instagram

 

 
X

 

=

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Mrs Hardik Pandya's Elevator Style
Mrs Hardik Pandya's Elevator Style
Gowns Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale
Gowns Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale
Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya
Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya
MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers on May 3
MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers on May 3
BrahMos Shows Its Missile Muscle
BrahMos Shows Its Missile Muscle
No Russian players to be allowed at Wimbledon?
No Russian players to be allowed at Wimbledon?
Alia-Ranbir Movies Coming Soon!
Alia-Ranbir Movies Coming Soon!

More like this

Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

Why Alia's Lehenga Is Very Special

Why Alia's Lehenga Is Very Special

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances