Coachella: Natasha Poonawalla Goes BOLD

Please click on the images to find out what the celebs wore to Coachella, the annual music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla -- whose husband Adhar Poonawalla's Serum Institute manufactures the Covishield vaccine -- channels her inner diva in a figure-hugging dress and knee-length boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram
IMAGE: What do you think of Natasha's sci-fi look?
For her second look, she pairs her fringed skirt with a black-and-pink jacket and futuristic sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram
IMAGE: Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in sheer dress worn over a black cutout bikini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
IMAGE: Paris Hilton is a vision in white.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris Hilton/Instagram
IMAGE: Olivia Culpo embraces a cowgirl look with a macrame bustier, mini skirt and leather boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Olivia Culpo/Instagram
IMAGE: Emma Chamberlain goes for an all-gold look in a short, sexy dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emma Chamberlain/Instagram
IMAGE: Nicole Scherzinger wows in tie-dye separates and a matching blue bag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram
IMAGE: Camila Mendes looks cute as a button in a halter-neck dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Camila Mendes/Instagram
IMAGE: Kim Kardashian puts her fashion foot forward in a brown one-shoulder bustier and a skirt with a high slit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Revolve/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanina Shaik flaunts her love for racing cars in an off-the-shoulder T-shirt, paired with grey denims.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanina Shaik/Instagram
