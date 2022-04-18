Natasa's Elevator Style

Please click on the images for a look at Natasa Stankovic Pandya's stylish selfies.
IMAGE: Natasa loves to keep her look casual.
Seen here in a white cropped top, matching pants and a brown unbuttoned shirt.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram
IMAGE: She added a splash of colour to her elevator look with green pants and a pink printed bucket hat.
IMAGE: The chic off-white bag is the perfect complement to Natasa's ripped jeans and striped shirt.
IMAGE: Playing it casual in a blue sweatshirt, black leggings and a sling bag.
She rounded off the look with curly hair.
IMAGE: Natasa sports a casual chic vibe in leather pants, cropped top, unbuttoned red shirt and sunglasses.
IMAGE: Keeping it simple in denim trousers and a neutral T-shirt.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com