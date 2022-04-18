News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Natasa's Elevator Style

Natasa's Elevator Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 18, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at Natasa Stankovic Pandya's stylish selfies.

IMAGE: Natasa loves to keep her look casual.
Seen here in a white cropped top, matching pants and a brown unbuttoned shirt.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She added a splash of colour to her elevator look with green pants and a pink printed bucket hat.

 

IMAGE: The chic off-white bag is the perfect complement to Natasa's ripped jeans and striped shirt.

 

IMAGE: Playing it casual in a blue sweatshirt, black leggings and a sling bag.
She rounded off the look with curly hair.

 

IMAGE: Natasa sports a casual chic vibe in leather pants, cropped top, unbuttoned red shirt and sunglasses.

 

IMAGE: Keeping it simple in denim trousers and a neutral T-shirt.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Natasa Makes A Splash!
Natasa Makes A Splash!
Hey Hardik! Natasa Is Amazing in Black
Hey Hardik! Natasa Is Amazing in Black
Incredibly Glamorous Jonita
Incredibly Glamorous Jonita
Sensex plunges over 1,000 points in early trade
Sensex plunges over 1,000 points in early trade
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
Has Online Education CHANGED Your Kids?
Has Online Education CHANGED Your Kids?
'The Russians Are Like Demons'
'The Russians Are Like Demons'

More like this

Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

What Bebo Wore To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

What Bebo Wore To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances