Tamannaah, Deepika, Natasha Go Big On...

Tamannaah, Deepika, Natasha Go Big On...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 10, 2025

Oversized fashion is no longer just a comfort-first choice -- it’s a style flex.

In 2025, the silhouette is expanding and so is the confidence that comes with it.

From exaggerated blazers and balloon sleeves to slouchy sets that scream street-chic, here's how these stars are rocking the extra and making it look extra fabulous.

Natasha Poonawalla

IMAGE: Who needs tight fits when you can float through the room? The billowing train of Natasha Poonawalla's black gown steals the show.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to make bold fashion statements. This gown's colour scheme is the reverse of Louboutin heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: The silhouette is oversized but the impact of Alia Bhatt's blazer is razor sharp. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Is it fashion or is it armour? Either way, Mrunal Thakur's untouchable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

IMAGE: Sometimes the biggest statement is made with the fluffiest fit. That's how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brings on drama!  Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Fierce, fashion-forward Deepika Padukone is redefining the power suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Who said glam can’t be roomy? Kriti Sanon's fit brings both sass and space. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

How To Dress According To Your Zodiac Sign
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
What's Manushi Chhillar Hiding In Her Closet?
Disha, Manushi, Shanaya's Bikini Moments
