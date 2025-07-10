Tamannaah, Deepika, Natasha Go Big On...

Oversized fashion is no longer just a comfort-first choice -- it’s a style flex.

In 2025, the silhouette is expanding and so is the confidence that comes with it.

From exaggerated blazers and balloon sleeves to slouchy sets that scream street-chic, here's how these stars are rocking the extra and making it look extra fabulous.

IMAGE: Who needs tight fits when you can float through the room? The billowing train of Natasha Poonawalla's black gown steals the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to make bold fashion statements. This gown's colour scheme is the reverse of Louboutin heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: The silhouette is oversized but the impact of Alia Bhatt's blazer is razor sharp. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Is it fashion or is it armour? Either way, Mrunal Thakur's untouchable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Sometimes the biggest statement is made with the fluffiest fit. That's how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brings on drama! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

IMAGE: Fierce, fashion-forward Deepika Padukone is redefining the power suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said glam can’t be roomy? Kriti Sanon's fit brings both sass and space. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

