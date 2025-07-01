Tamannaah, Avneet Have A Tip For You

Move over sleek blowouts and pin straight hair; 2025 is all about letting the waves take over.

Beach-kissed or red-carpet ready, the wavy hairdo is no longer a backup look; it's the headline.

Whether you're going full mermaid or just teasing soft ripples into your lob-styled hair, waves are officially the popular rebellion against too much styling.

Here's how your favourite stars are owning this texture with bounce and attitude to spare.

the trending colour of 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram IMAGE: Avneet Kaur unleashes her playful side with her layered waves in shades of chocolate brown,

IMAGE: Nussrat Jahan's waves may say 'I woke up like this' but we know a diffuser was involved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nussrat Jahan/Instagram

IMAGE: That isn't just hair, Sharvari, it's a full-on mood board of soft waves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Seerat Kapoor has got those beach waves, minus the beach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Seerat Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar's loose waves spell 'cool girl'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill's auburn tresses are tousled, textured and just the right amount of wild. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: That flip back blow dry plus waves combo is Tamannaah Bhatia's code for quick, easy glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram

IMAGE: If mermaids had red carpets, this is the hairdo they would wear. Saiee Manjrekar's fine golden streaks add a glorious touch to her locks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/ Instagram

