Tamannaah, Avneet Have A Tip For You

Move over sleek blowouts and pin straight hair; 2025 is all about letting the waves take over.
Beach-kissed or red-carpet ready, the wavy hairdo is no longer a backup look; it's the headline.
Whether you're going full mermaid or just teasing soft ripples into your lob-styled hair, waves are officially the popular rebellion against too much styling.
Here's how your favourite stars are owning this texture with bounce and attitude to spare.
IMAGE: Avneet Kaur unleashes her playful side with her layered waves in shades of chocolate brown, the trending colour of 2025
. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram
IMAGE: Nussrat Jahan's waves may say 'I woke up like this' but we know a diffuser was involved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nussrat Jahan/Instagram
IMAGE: That isn't just hair, Sharvari, it's a full-on mood board of soft waves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Seerat Kapoor has got those beach waves, minus the beach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Seerat Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar's loose waves spell 'cool girl'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill's auburn tresses are tousled, textured and just the right amount of wild. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: That flip back blow dry plus waves combo is Tamannaah Bhatia's code for quick, easy glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: If mermaids had red carpets, this is the hairdo they would wear. Saiee Manjrekar's fine golden streaks add a glorious touch to her locks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram
