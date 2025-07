Mazel Vyas is making waves with her easy-breezy fashion avatars on social media.

The actor -- who is looking forward to the release of Vahali -- prefers to be graceful yet grounded when it comes to her style choices.

IMAGE: A little desi, a little flirty -- Mazel Vyas adds her signature softness to this colourful attire. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mazel Vyas/Instagram

IMAGE: She keeps it chic in this ivory lehenga.



IMAGE: Mazel nails modern rebellious energy.

IMAGE: With comfy pants and a schiffli top, Mazel blends old-school charm with Gen Z grace.

IMAGE: Streetwear meets simplicity in a crisp black tee and earthy brown waistcoat.

IMAGE: This delicate feminine look proves she’s ready for both the screen and the spotlight.

IMAGE: Mazel digs the freshness of this lemony print.



