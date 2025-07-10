Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style

Fatima Sana Shaikh carries a quiet confidence that’s as compelling on screen as it is in her off-screen style choices.
She doesn't chase trends.
Instead, Fatima -- who stars in Metro In... Dino -- dresses with intention; bold when it matters, pared-down when it counts.
IMAGE: Fatima’s rhinestone-studded bodycon dress strikes the perfect balance between edge and elegance.
IMAGE: She goes for subtle shimmer and major effect in this elegant sari.
IMAGE: Fatima’s maxi dress makes a strong statement with minimal effort.
IMAGE: The fit, the finish, the flair... serving old-school glam in a flawless satin gown.
IMAGE: A printed gown with sculptural gold earrings seals the look.
IMAGE: Fatima dials drama in a shimmery electric blue gown.
IMAGE: The tie-up details on her white top are sassy.
IMAGE: Red sari, sequins and oh la la energy.
