Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sassy Style

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 10, 2025 10:07 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh carries a quiet confidence that’s as compelling on screen as it is in her off-screen style choices.

She doesn't chase trends.

Instead, Fatima -- who stars in Metro In... Dino -- dresses with intention; bold when it matters, pared-down when it counts.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Fatima’s rhinestone-studded bodycon dress strikes the perfect balance between edge and elegance.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: She goes for subtle shimmer and major effect in this elegant sari.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Fatima’s maxi dress makes a strong statement with minimal effort.


Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: The fit, the finish, the flair... serving old-school glam in a flawless satin gown.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: A printed gown with sculptural gold earrings seals the look.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Fatima dials drama in a shimmery electric blue gown.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: The tie-up details on her white top are sassy.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Red sari, sequins and oh la la energy.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

REDIFF STYLE
