Surbhi's Hot Pink Festive Style

For those who watch Hindi television, Surbhi Chandna is a household name.

The actor, who made her acting debut with a cameo in the popular comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009, shot to fame after she bagged the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 in 2020.

Surbhi, who has also worked in the series Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaz, recently made her ramp debut turning muse for Dubai-based bridal wear Designer Anisha Jalak Desai's Simaya collection launched at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Inspired by the emotion of love, the line celebrated the different moods and colours of love.

There's a shade of pink for every occasion, discovers Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani who snapped Surbhi's maiden walk.

Surbhi Chandna looked sensational in a candy pink skirt and blouse with gold embroidery designs all over.

The modish star cut down the monotony with a statement necklace, ring and a pair of studded kadas.

As she glided down the runway, Surbhi twirled around to flaunt the details of the showstopping outfit representing love at first sight.

Her hair, parted in the centre and styled in soft, messy curls looked gorgeous too.

From blush pink to hot pinks, bright reds to maroon, a range of colours signifying different shades of love were on display.

Designer Anisha Jalak Desai played with synthetic fabrics, blending colourful floral embroidery pattern with gold to create a unique look for saris, skirts, lehengas and dresses for the festive and wedding season.

The hand embroidered blouses were teamed with glittery high waist skirts like these to appeal to a younger audience.

This model shows you how to style your zari embroidered sari like a skirt in a way you can also highlight the intricate artwork on the blouse.

Anisha, founder of the label Amaira Jalak Desai, with Surbhi.