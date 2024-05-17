Stunningly Beautiful Models At Cannes 2004

The Cannes Film Festival, an annual celebration of movie making, is back with its much-needed dose of glitz and glamour.

Glowing on the red carpet were well-known and extremely gorgeous international models who didn't hesitate to charm in their elegant best.

IMAGE: Dutch model and former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd was an enchanting modern-day fairytale princess in a whimsical lilac feathered outfit.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Australian model Shanina Shaik was a picture of grace in a jaw-dropping, off-the-shoulder number with a hint of a train.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: French TV host, model and Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere was a sight to behold in a fitted sequinned gown with a deep, deep back.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters



Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters IMAGE: She later showed up in a flowing gown with a slit that rode all the way up to her hips.Those gold embellishments remind us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first appearance at Cannes this year.

IMAGE: French model Cindy Bruna brought androgynous fashion to the red carpet with her grey, ab-baring CEO suit.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: The always stunning Naomi Campbell re-wore a 30-year-old Chanel Fall/Winter 1996/97 ensemble that featured enticing sequinned and sheer panels.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters