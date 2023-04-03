News
Summer Recipe: Mango Seekh Kebab

Summer Recipe: Mango Seekh Kebab

By BETHICA DAS
April 03, 2023 10:49 IST
Kebabs aren't only meant to be savoury and Bethica Das offers a sweet and fun take on the popular appetiser as an ode to the mango season.

Her Mango Seekh Kebabs, topped with chopped pistachios and tutti frutti, make a great summer-time dessert for your kids.

"You can also garnish it with chopped almonds, melon seeds or chopped dates," suggests the blogger.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Mango Seekh Kebab

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • ½ cup rava or semolina
  • 2-3 tbsp ghee + a litle extra to grease the plate
  • 1 ripe mango, skinned, deseeded, pureed
  • 2 cups milk
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Sugar to taste or a sugar equivalent
  • 1 tsp kewra or pandanus water
  • Chopped pistachios, to garnish
  • Tutti frutti, to garnish
  • 5 wooden skewers

Method

  • In a bowl, blend the milk and mango puree.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the ghee in a pan and dry roast the semolina for 2-3 minutes or till you get a nice aroma.
    Add the milk-mango puree, sugar, cardamom powder.
    Keep stirring over medium heat till it gets thick and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
    Take off heat and add the kewra water.
    Transfer onto a greased plate and cool a bit.
    Divide into 4-5 equal portions.
    Take a skewer and wrap one portion of the halwa along its length (please see the pic above) and repeat for the rest.
    Sprinkle with the chopped pistachios/tutti frutti.
    Press them gently so that they stick well.
    Refrigerate for about an hour and serve.

Editor's Note: For a vegan dessert, replace milk with almond milk and use cashew butter instead of ghee,

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
