Recipe: Mango Sandwich Dhokla Cake

Bethica Das combines the best of Gujarati cuisine to create a Mango Sandwich Dhokla Cake.

"I tried this innovative fusion dessert as a summer treat by preparing mango dhokla and then layered it with dates, shrikhand, chopped mangoes and pistachios. As a garnish, I added mango scoops, chopped pistachios and a drizzle of sweet tamarind chutney. You can enjoy it chilled or at room temperature."

A Bengali, Bethica was raised in Hyderabad and lived in Chennai for a couple of years. That's where she gets her liking for South Indian fare.

"Besides Bengali cuisine, I like to try out various regional recipes," says the food blogger who worked in a bank before she took on the role of a homemaker full-time.

"I have been staying in Sharjah since the last 11 years. To keep myself occupied here, I started a food blog. It also helped to document all my recipes."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Mango Sandwich Dhokla Cake

Servings: 1

Ingredients

For the dhokla

¾ cup mango pulp or as required

½ cup rava or semolina

1 tsp ghee

1-2 tbsp sugar, optional

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Pinch salt

½ tsp Eno fruit salt

For the shrikhand

½ cup hung yoghurt

2 tbsp, date puree

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp powdered sugar, optional

For the filling and garnish

4-5 tbsp chopped mango

Few mango scoops

2 tbsp sweet tamarind chutney

1 tsp chopped pistachios

1 sprig mint

Method

For the shrikhand

Mix together the hung yoghurt, sugar, dates puree and cardamom powder.

Strain it through a sieve to get a smooth consistency.

Keep aside.

For the dhokla

Heat ghee in a pan and saute the semolina for a few seconds or till you get a nice aroma.

Keep aside to cool.

Mix it with the mango pulp, pinch of salt, sugar, cardamom powder.

Cover and keep aside for 10 minutes.

Give it a quick stir again and check for consistency.

Add more pulp if required.

Add the eno fruit salt and mix well.

Pour into a greased steel container and steam for 15 minutes in a cooker without a whistle or a covered suacpean.

Cool a bit before demoulding it.

Keep aside to cool. Mix it with the mango pulp, pinch of salt, sugar, cardamom powder. Cover and keep aside for 10 minutes. Give it a quick stir again and check for consistency. Add more pulp if required. Add the eno fruit salt and mix well. Pour into a greased steel container and steam for 15 minutes in a cooker without a whistle or a covered suacpean. Cool a bit before demoulding it. Slice the prepared dhokla cake into half.

On one half, spread some shrikhand, followed by the chopped mango (reserve some for the top of the cake) and the chopped pistachios (please see the pic above).

Cover with the second half of the dhokla on top.

Garnish with mint, a little more chopped mango, chopped pistachios and sweet tamarind chutney.

Enjoy chilled or at room temperature.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.