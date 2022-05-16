News
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell

By NAGENDRA SINGH, HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN, DIVYA NAIR
May 16, 2022 12:54 IST
We'd asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics.
Presenting the best responses we received from you.

IMAGE: Nagendra Singh from Noida is seen relaxing in a tubewell tank in Dudhauna village, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: Hemantkumar Shivsharan sent us this photograph of his daughter chilling at Saguna Baug in Karjat, Maharashtra.

 

IMAGE: A chilled beer by the beach is the perfect way to welcome summer, says Divya Nair sharing this memory from Goa.

 

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

