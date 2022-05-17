News
Summer Pics: Time To Pluck Mangoes!

By SUMIT BHOSLE
May 17, 2022 13:45 IST
We'd asked you, dear readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPics.
Presenting the best responses we received from you.

IMAGE: For Sumit Bhosle from Sawantwadi, Maharashtr,a summer means business.

Between April and May, his team of women and men from the village are busy plucking the best alphonso mangoes from the farm, then sorting, packing and delivering them to customers across India.

IMAGE: "Some yellow for the summer," Sumit addded sharing this picture of Cassia Fistula in full bloom.

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

SUMIT BHOSLE
