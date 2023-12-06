The Model Who Stole Bobby Deol's Heart In Animal

IMAGE: Mansi Taxak is living her '70mm celluloid dream' post the release of Animal.



Remember Bobby Deol's wife from Animal?

Decked from head-to-toe in ivory, Mansi Taxak charmed a totally fida Abrar Haque (Bobby) and waltzed straight into our hearts.

A runway model, she has walked at the Bombay Times Fashion Week and delighted audiences in creations by Manish Malhotra, Dolly J, Gauri & Nainika and Kresha Bajaj.

The Miss India Gujarat 2019 has got the looks, swag and body of an A-list model.

For those of you who haven't been following her filmi journey, Mansi was also a part of Pathaan.

IMAGE: Would you think of wearing a hoodie under a formal jacket? Mansi does and totally loves it. But maybe not as much as she loves Ranbir Kapoor after she saw him in Tamasha. Acting with him was a dream come true and 'felt nothing less than magic', she confesses.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mansi Taxak/Instagram

IMAGE: Food is clearly her love language. 'Can't tell what's better, the coffee or me,' she writes.

In that casual green tee? Of course it's you.

IMAGE: Comfy jeans, a comfier strappy top, sunnies... she's all set to just chill chill, just chill.

IMAGE: If you have a beautiful back, show it off!

IMAGE: We have just one word for you, Mansi -- C-U-T-E!

IMAGE: Long caped sleeves can make an otherwise casual outfit look ultra-haute!

IMAGE: When on a holiday, comfort clothing is key.