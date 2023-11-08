Shah Rukh Khan Has Two Words For Suhana: 'Too elegant'

Suhana Khan has grown up under a fierce spotlight.

She was just a teenager when her fashion choices were first scrutinised and criticised.

But that did not deter Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's only daughter who will making her acting debut next month with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Suhana is no fence-sitter; she's a Gen Z fashionista who desires to stand out instead of fitting in.

So much so that dad Shah Rukh Khan can't help but comment, 'Too elegant baby... so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!'

IMAGE: The white lacy cover-up is perfect for a lass who loves to soak up the sun.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram and Gauri Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: She poses for mummy dearest in a pic that requires 'No hair!!!!! No make up!!!!'

It's just Gauri Khan's photography skills at play.

IMAGE: Suhana loves to experiment with her clothes but will never let go of her signature straight hair.

IMAGE: Not too girly, she's got an edgy, tomboyish aura around her.

IMAGE: Suhana is a lilac wonder in this pretty dress with sparkly straps.

IMAGE: Will she prove to be Bollywood's new golden girl?