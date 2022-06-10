Like Mira's Cute Summer Style?

Check out the stunning outfits worn by celebs this week.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh looked like a summer dream in a blue mini, paired with matching high heels and poker straight hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra was all class in a grey vest, black trousers and stilettos.

She wore her hair in her signature curls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Lara Dutta shimmered in purple, that she matched with dangling earrings and a statement ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma.joolry/Instagram

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor dressed up her grey pants by teaming them with a vibrant, multi-colour shirt.

She completed the look with minimal accessories and pink lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha showcased her sporty side in a white tee, black shorts and printed jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar went desi in a beautiful white Vvani Vats sari with a hand-cut mirror border.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani Vats/Instagram

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated summer in a jumpsuit with an attached shrug and matching belt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: We end with Mandira Bedi who set our hearts aflutter in this lovely Anavila blue and silver Anavila sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram