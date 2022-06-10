Like Mira's Cute Summer Style?

Check out the stunning outfits worn by celebs this week.
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh looked like a summer dream in a blue mini, paired with matching high heels and poker straight hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra was all class in a grey vest, black trousers and stilettos.
She wore her hair in her signature curls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Lara Dutta shimmered in purple, that she matched with dangling earrings and a statement ring.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma.joolry/Instagram
IMAGE: Mira Kapoor dressed up her grey pants by teaming them with a vibrant, multi-colour shirt.
She completed the look with minimal accessories and pink lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha showcased her sporty side in a white tee, black shorts and printed jacket.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar went desi in a beautiful white Vvani Vats sari with a hand-cut mirror border.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani Vats/Instagram
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated summer in a jumpsuit with an attached shrug and matching belt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
IMAGE: We end with Mandira Bedi who set our hearts aflutter in this lovely Anavila blue and silver Anavila sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram