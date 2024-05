Panchayat's talented Rinkiya aka Sanvikaa is a style pataka.

Her acting in the Amazon Prime series is zabardast but her wardrobe is even more alluring.

She's got desi swag and her fashion choices reflect her carefree attitude.

IMAGE: Sanvikaa drapes the sari but gives it biker chic feel.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanvikaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Her white top and rough-edged denims will take you back to the '90s.

IMAGE: Her everyday style is very down-to-earth.

IMAGE: Simplicity is her gehna. Her saadgi is the reason why so many people have become her deewane.

IMAGE: Full marks to her lajawab white-on-white ensemble.

IMAGE: What's better -- her gulabi sweatshirt or those pretty pink blossoms?

IMAGE: She salutes the black trend and makes it sexy in cutouts and a high slit.

IMAGE: She is a sunshine girl with a love for blooms.