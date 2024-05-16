Taarak Mehta Actor Deepti Sadhwani Goes To Cannes

Actor Deepti Sadhwani Goes To Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani made her debut on the red carpet in Cannes.

Deepti attended the opening ceremony and the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's film, Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

'Dreams do come true, and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera,' Deepti writes, sharing the pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

She adds, 'Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Deepti's orange off-shoulder dress has been designed by Aanchal Dey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Ruby drop earrings and a messy bun completes her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Besides Deepti, Urvashi Rautela also attended the opening ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Deepti will be in Cannes for three days.