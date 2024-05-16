News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taarak Mehta Actor Deepti Sadhwani Goes To Cannes

Taarak Mehta Actor Deepti Sadhwani Goes To Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 16, 2024 10:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani made her debut on the red carpet in Cannes.

Deepti attended the opening ceremony and the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's film, Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

'Dreams do come true, and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera,' Deepti writes, sharing the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

She adds, 'Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Deepti's orange off-shoulder dress has been designed by Aanchal Dey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Ruby drop earrings and a messy bun completes her look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Besides Deepti, Urvashi Rautela also attended the opening ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Deepti will be in Cannes for three days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
'Manthan Never Looked As Good'
'Manthan Never Looked As Good'
'I'm Not Fat. I'm Curvy'
'I'm Not Fat. I'm Curvy'
The Fauji Candidate From Mumbai
The Fauji Candidate From Mumbai
'How To Choose Good MFs For Rs 5K SIPs?'
'How To Choose Good MFs For Rs 5K SIPs?'
Slovak PM 'extremely serious' after assassination bid
Slovak PM 'extremely serious' after assassination bid
The Super Filmi Quiz!
The Super Filmi Quiz!

More like this

Why Manthan Is A Must Watch

Why Manthan Is A Must Watch

India Is All Set To Shine At Cannes

India Is All Set To Shine At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances