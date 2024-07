Nothing says glamorous like Sharvari Wagh's wardrobe.

She's got plenty of cool-girl staples -- party-ready bustiers, playful dresses and easy-going, awe-inspiring lehengas.

The Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj actor is in a fashionable mood this monsoon.

IMAGE: Sharvari's lehenga is not about the glitz but about feeling your comfy, sophisticated best at a celebratory outing.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: Whatever the season, it's impossible to say no to denims.

IMAGE: Sparkles are not really her thing; instead, a gigantic rose transforms the black gown into a showstopping piece.

IMAGE: She is a dream in olive green.