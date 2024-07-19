News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?

Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?

By REDIFF STYLE
July 19, 2024 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Knotty in a backless dress! Shweta's closet will take you back to the summer of 2024. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Prasad Babu/Instagram

Shweta Prasad Babu may just be 33 years old but she has been working since the last 24 years 

The drop-dead gorgeous actor now stars in the Netflix drama, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper.

Not one to settle for trends, Shweta is quite experimental with her wardrobe, picks what she likes and never forgets to add her personal twist. 

Colourfully tasteful, eccentric yet effortless, she loves to indulge in an occasional bold moment.

IMAGE: She scores high on comfort and style in this breathable cotton drape that's basically sunshine in a sari. 

 

IMAGE: She rocks a two-piece swimsuit.

 

IMAGE: Shweta means business in this beige pant suit.

 

IMAGE: Dressed in happy colours, her sartorial choices are sure to bring a smile to your face.

 

IMAGE: Tanned and sun-kissed in a black bikini, she'll make you believe that beach days are the best. 

 

IMAGE: She gives the classic Bengali sari an edge by teaming it with a high neck cropped top and metallic jewellery. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Shriya Is Fashion's Darling
Shriya Is Fashion's Darling
Kajal, The Ladki Who Rules Everyone's Dil
Kajal, The Ladki Who Rules Everyone's Dil
Meet Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi
Meet Mirzapur's Saloni Bhabhi
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Cracks in Bengal BJP over Suvendu Adhikari's remark
Cracks in Bengal BJP over Suvendu Adhikari's remark
Bad Newz Review
Bad Newz Review
'Banks must be prepared for providing UPI credit'
'Banks must be prepared for providing UPI credit'

More like this

Casual, Cool Mahima

Casual, Cool Mahima

Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris

Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances