Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?

IMAGE: Knotty in a backless dress! Shweta's closet will take you back to the summer of 2024.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Prasad Babu/Instagram

Shweta Prasad Babu may just be 33 years old but she has been working since the last 24 years

The drop-dead gorgeous actor now stars in the Netflix drama, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper.

Not one to settle for trends, Shweta is quite experimental with her wardrobe, picks what she likes and never forgets to add her personal twist.

Colourfully tasteful, eccentric yet effortless, she loves to indulge in an occasional bold moment.

IMAGE: She scores high on comfort and style in this breathable cotton drape that's basically sunshine in a sari.

IMAGE: She rocks a two-piece swimsuit.

IMAGE: Shweta means business in this beige pant suit.

IMAGE: Dressed in happy colours, her sartorial choices are sure to bring a smile to your face.

IMAGE: Tanned and sun-kissed in a black bikini, she'll make you believe that beach days are the best.

IMAGE: She gives the classic Bengali sari an edge by teaming it with a high neck cropped top and metallic jewellery.