Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris

Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris

By REDIFF STYLE
July 17, 2024 10:32 IST
Saris are rarely a wardrobe hero in the monsoon. Unless, of course, you are planning a Tip Tip Barsa Paani...

However, with weddings in full swing and the festive season officially arriving in August, it's time to bring out your gorgeous drapes. 

Get inspired by these celebs and turn into a fashion forward diva in cocktail saris that are undeniably cool and very modern.  

IMAGE: Metallic colours offer a splendid excuse to lift the mood on a dull rainy day.
Shilpa Shetty shows you just how to do it in a shiny silhouette with a ruffled hemline.
Add on some chunky bangles and you are good to go.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: White will forever reign supreme in every closet and Kareena Kapoor Khan has the formula for instant sartorial success in this lightweight, pearl-embellished, sheer number. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Beads! They're everywhere. The dangling beauties on the hemline of Pooja Hegde's sari add a sophisticated touch and up the charm of this chiffon sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Blooms are for those who love to bring some freshness wherever they go! 
Karishma Tanna unleashes floral vibes in a satin sari, which she pairs with a velvet choli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Six yards of elegance in cotton silk with a zari border is not your quintessential outfit for a party, but Sanjeeda Shaikh shows how to nail the look with a pink brocade blouse.
Jhumkas and a red bindi add to the traditional touch. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Or you can get glittery like Kriti Sanon and let your sari do all the talking.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF STYLE
