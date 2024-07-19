News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Free-Spirited Suman

Free-Spirited Suman

By REDIFF STYLE
July 19, 2024 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Heist's Suman Rao gives off princess vibes. 

The second runner-up at Miss World 2019, this beauty queen continues to make waves as she enjoys her Bollywood debut. 

She loves to wear 'fashion that speaks volumes' and maintain a 'mood that captures hearts'. 

When she dresses, Suman has the best chemistry with her hair and, in her traditional best, will resemble every dulhan ki over-enthusiastic behen

IMAGE: Sun-kissed Suman in a strappy number that's ideal for a stroll on the beach. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Suman Ratan Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A threadwork top can be extremely sexy but would you dare to wear one?

 

IMAGE: With a cherry red dress as fabulous as that, who needs make-up to shine?

 

IMAGE: Suman embraces her Marwari roots and looks as lovely as her smile. 

 

IMAGE: A denim skirt with a satin bustier can be just the look you need for a fun evening out with friends. 

 

IMAGE: Suman demonstrates just how to pull off a smokin' hot poolside look. 

 

IMAGE: She's back in her favourite colour, red; this time, in a vacay-friendly cutout dress. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Ishita Is A Rockstar
Ishita Is A Rockstar
Like Shloka Ambani's Recycled Dress? Vote Now!
Like Shloka Ambani's Recycled Dress? Vote Now!
There's Something Special About Triptii
There's Something Special About Triptii
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
Tharoor Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sanju...
Tharoor Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sanju...
Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT
Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT
When And How To Withdraw Your NPS Funds
When And How To Withdraw Your NPS Funds

More like this

Hey Radhika, No Wonder Anant Was Mesmerised

Hey Radhika, No Wonder Anant Was Mesmerised

Why Manushi Could Be Dangerous

Why Manushi Could Be Dangerous

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances