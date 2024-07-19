Free-Spirited Suman

The Heist's Suman Rao gives off princess vibes.

The second runner-up at Miss World 2019, this beauty queen continues to make waves as she enjoys her Bollywood debut.

She loves to wear 'fashion that speaks volumes' and maintain a 'mood that captures hearts'.

When she dresses, Suman has the best chemistry with her hair and, in her traditional best, will resemble every dulhan ki over-enthusiastic behen.

IMAGE: Sun-kissed Suman in a strappy number that's ideal for a stroll on the beach.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Suman Ratan Rao/Instagram

IMAGE: A threadwork top can be extremely sexy but would you dare to wear one?

IMAGE: With a cherry red dress as fabulous as that, who needs make-up to shine?

IMAGE: Suman embraces her Marwari roots and looks as lovely as her smile.

IMAGE: A denim skirt with a satin bustier can be just the look you need for a fun evening out with friends.

IMAGE: Suman demonstrates just how to pull off a smokin' hot poolside look.

IMAGE: She's back in her favourite colour, red; this time, in a vacay-friendly cutout dress.