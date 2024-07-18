News
Casual, Cool Mahima

Casual, Cool Mahima

By REDIFF STYLE
July 18, 2024 09:39 IST
Showtime's Mahima Makwana 'doesn't play by the rules, she makes them'. 

In the drama series, her character goes from the simple-girl-next-door to a boss lady, quite like her real-life style transformation.

The actor doesn't need an excuse to get dressy. Never too garish nor too drab, she is a sight for sore eyes in her pretty frocks.

IMAGE: Mahima brings in the wow factor in a white and gold sari.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor can practically halt traffic when she steps out in that red blazer.

 

IMAGE: The Schiffli skater dress is fun, eye-catching and will give you a burst of dopamine energy.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it fresh in monochrome.

 

IMAGE: Mahima makes a case for semi-formal dressing in a tangerine slip, that she pairs with loose black pants.

 

IMAGE: She stays on trend in her linen shirt and jeans combo. 

 

IMAGE: Mahima believes in eating her greens and wearing it as well.

 

IMAGE: Holiday dressing at its finest.

 

REDIFF STYLE
