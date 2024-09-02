Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

It’s an incredibly modern Indian look that Designer Manisha Melwani describes as ‘an Indian street food comprising a mixture of all things flavourful to create a splash on your tastebuds’.

This is one of the outfits Sanya Malhotra wore in Melbourne, the Australian city she visited for the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne; her performance in the film Mrs earned her a Best Actress nomination.

Blending the magic of the Kanjeevaram as a sculpted corset, worn with a Banarasi sari, the effect is both contemporary and exquisite.

‘I’ve always wanted to add a touch of traditional to the ever dynamic global trends that set forward in the fashion landscape. Here’s our take to a sculpted corset but made out of a solidified traditional Kanjeeravam. Blending the modernity from the west with the traditional intricacies of our land,’ says Manisha.

‘With this piece’, say the designers of the breastplate, Samesisters, ‘it feels like the right time to showcase how much India has to offer.’

‘The sari,’ by Shanti Banaras, ‘is a delicate interplay of golden and silver threads, woven meticulously into a classic Banarasi tissue saree that captures the essence of heritage in its soft, shimmering drape.

‘This look amalgamates not just the west with India but also the weaves from southern India and of Varanasi,’ says Manisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Melwani/Instagram

The look was completed with traditional old school Sahara earrings from Shri Paramini and an intricate handcrafted hair bun from the Kavya Potluri label.

At the special screening of the film, Sanya wore a kurta designed by her mother, Renu, for whom she had a loving message.