Sanya: This One's For You, Mumma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her film Mrs directed by Arati Kadav.

The film is an adaptation of the Malayalam must-watch movie The Great Indian Kitchen.

At its special screening, Sanya wore a kurta designed by her mother, Renu Malhotra, and wrote an heartfelt letter to her mother.

'This one's for you, Mumma,' she wrote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.

'Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn't financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully -- so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'I wanted to honour her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs.'

'Thank you Mamoo

आप हो तो हम है

आप से ही हम है

आप के ही हम है'

Sanya has already won the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs at the New York Indian Film Festival 2024.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com