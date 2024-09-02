Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready

Who doesn't want to be a heroine this Ganeshotsav?

All you need is your kajal, bindi, gajra, jhumka, nath and a lovely Indian outfit.

Like an apsara, your shringaar should leave your well-wishers mesmerised.

If you're on the lookout for a desi avatar for as you welcome Bappa, take style tips from these celebs.

IMAGE: The chandrakor bindi and Maharashtrian nath add a traditional touch to your getup.

Aahana Kumra shows you how to use them effectively even if you decide to wear a simple salwar kameez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan proves that jhumkas will always make it to the headlines in any festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan /Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's traditional Khan red sari makes a captivating choice with the green zari border, which she teams with delicate jewellery and that lovely smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The pink bindi feels like a gentle hug as Mithila Palkar soaks up the sun in her pastel drape.

Simple metallic jewellery completes her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Chandbaalis are always a wonderful choice for any occasion and Sharvari blends style with minimalism as she glows in shades blue, yellow and green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Priya Bapat's gajra of fresh flowers is just what you need to enhance the sweetness of your celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta will show you how to throw in a playful touch with a kamarband, winged eyes and pearls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram