Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready

Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready

By REDIFF STYLE
September 02, 2024 10:29 IST
Who doesn't want to be a heroine this Ganeshotsav?

All you need is your kajal, bindi, gajra, jhumka, nath and a lovely Indian outfit.

Like an apsara, your shringaar should leave your well-wishers mesmerised. 

If you're on the lookout for a desi avatar for as you welcome Bappa, take style tips from these celebs. 

IMAGE: The chandrakor bindi and Maharashtrian nath add a traditional touch to your getup. 
Aahana Kumra shows you how to use them effectively even if you decide to wear a simple salwar kameez
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan proves that jhumkas will always make it to the headlines in any festive season. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's traditional Khan red sari makes a captivating choice with the green zari border, which she teams with delicate jewellery and that lovely smile. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The pink bindi feels like a gentle hug as Mithila Palkar soaks up the sun in her pastel drape. 
Simple metallic jewellery completes her look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chandbaalis are always a wonderful choice for any occasion and Sharvari blends style with minimalism as she glows in shades blue, yellow and green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priya Bapat's gajra of fresh flowers is just what you need to enhance the sweetness of your celebration. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta will show you how to throw in a playful touch with a kamarband, winged eyes and pearls.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With glass bangles and a red bindi, Vidya Balan shows you how to embrace your inner desi diva on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
