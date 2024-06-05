Sanya's A Summer Dream

Sanya Malhotra can strike the perfect balance between smart and sexy dressing.

It is the mix of femininity and understated glam that make her wardrobe such a hit.

Sanya, who was nominated for the best actress category at the New York Indian Film Festival, is fearless about wearing colour.

You can count on her to breathe new life into the most boring outfit with her jhakaas vibes.

IMAGE: Why settle for a monochromatic drape when you can wear a multi-hued one?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: This look is proof that print-on-print can peacefully co-exist.

IMAGE: Her brown number is hotter than the currently soaring temperatures.

IMAGE: Sanya slays in a figure-hugging sequinned-all-over gown that's sure to make your jaw drop.

IMAGE: She beats the heat in a hot bathing suit.

IMAGE: Beachwear gets a fun twist in her black separates.

IMAGE: Sanya delivers a fun take on corsets with her beige dress.

IMAGE: She is a summer dream from head-to-toe.