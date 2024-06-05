News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanya's A Summer Dream

Sanya's A Summer Dream

By REDIFF STYLE
June 05, 2024 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanya Malhotra can strike the perfect balance between smart and sexy dressing. 

It is the mix of femininity and understated glam that make her wardrobe such a hit. 

Sanya, who was nominated for the best actress category at the New York Indian Film Festival, is fearless about wearing colour.

You can count on her to breathe new life into the most boring outfit with her jhakaas vibes. 

IMAGE: Why settle for a monochromatic drape when you can wear a multi-hued one? 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This look is proof that print-on-print can peacefully co-exist. 

 

IMAGE: Her brown number is hotter than the currently soaring temperatures. 

 

IMAGE: Sanya slays in a figure-hugging sequinned-all-over gown that's sure to make your jaw drop. 

 

IMAGE: She beats the heat in a hot bathing suit. 

 

IMAGE: Beachwear gets a fun twist in her black separates. 

 

IMAGE: Sanya delivers a fun take on corsets with her beige dress. 

 

IMAGE: She is a summer dream from head-to-toe.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!
Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!
Irresistible Ankita
Irresistible Ankita
Just Wow, Anasuya Sengupta, Just Wow!
Just Wow, Anasuya Sengupta, Just Wow!
Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!
Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!
Sinner first Italian to become World No 1
Sinner first Italian to become World No 1
Soha Ali Khan's Parenting Tips!
Soha Ali Khan's Parenting Tips!
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'

More like this

Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

When Riya Flirts With Summer

When Riya Flirts With Summer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances