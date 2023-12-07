News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 07, 2023 10:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sam Bahadur's Sillo aka Sanya Malhotra deserves a round of taaliyan for her stunning style.  

Full on glitzy and festive, the actor is sweet, girly and fashion-forward. 

Simple is not the way for the Jawan beauty.

IMAGE: Sanya often falls back on the elegance and timeless appeal of the sari but never fails to give it her own spin, like teaming this beautiful ajrakh with metallic accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanya was trolled for this picture as her veins show. 
But all we can see is a stunner in chanderi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is forever in a desi state of mind! The bright neon look with bursts of red is such a lit combo.
Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sanya channels retro vibes in sequins that make her a fashion star in her own right. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Better from the back? A Sanya-approved way to win in white. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
VOTE! Mouni's Hottest Sari Look
VOTE! Mouni's Hottest Sari Look
Party On With Hansika!
Party On With Hansika!
Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?
Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
New Bill May Throttle OTT
New Bill May Throttle OTT
'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'
'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'
'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'
'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'

More like this

Deepika, Kriti, Ananya's Dazzling Sari Affair!

Deepika, Kriti, Ananya's Dazzling Sari Affair!

Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis

Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances