Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

Sam Bahadur's Sillo aka Sanya Malhotra deserves a round of taaliyan for her stunning style.

Full on glitzy and festive, the actor is sweet, girly and fashion-forward.

Simple is not the way for the Jawan beauty.

IMAGE: Sanya often falls back on the elegance and timeless appeal of the sari but never fails to give it her own spin, like teaming this beautiful ajrakh with metallic accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram



IMAGE: Sanya was trolled for this picture as her veins show.

But all we can see is a stunner in chanderi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram







Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: She is forever in a desi state of mind! The bright neon look with bursts of red is such a lit combo.

IMAGE: Sanya channels retro vibes in sequins that make her a fashion star in her own right.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

