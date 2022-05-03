Natasha Flaunts The Sari At The Met Gala

Natasha Poonawalla chose to interpret Met Gala's gilded glamour with 'an Indian gaze that revelled in its multi-culturalism and authenticity'.

After her impressive Coachella fashion outing, Natasha Poonawalla made quite the statement at the 2022 Met Gala in a gorgeous sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, the designer wrote: 'For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies.

'Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.'

For her appearance, Natasha chose a custom Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and paired it with a custom Sabyasachi couture handcrafted sari.

The gold printed tulle sari was accompanied by a trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliqued printed velvet.

Natasha's accessories were a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from the designer's Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project.

Christian Louboutin shoes and glasses by Anna Karin Karlsson provided the final touch.

Artist Dolly Jain draped Natasha's sari and Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her look.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the outfit.

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme this year was In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, referencing the glided age of the late 19th century, which was a time of opulence, abundance and progress.

While she made people take note of India's traditional attire, the sari, Natasha also chose to wear a gold corset which is symbolic of true renaissance in fashion.

All photographs: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: The attached train added an element of drama to the look.

According to fashion stylish Anaita Shroff Adajania, Natasha was the embodiment of gilded glamour.

IMAGE: Everything about Natasha's look was pure extravagance -- from her nails to the exquisite rings on her fingers, from her four-tier statement earrings to the headband made with semi-precious stones.

IMAGE: The gold corset had an attached orbit that lent the outfit a celestial goddess kind of feel.