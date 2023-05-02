What The Models Wore To The Met Gala

You can always expect the best clothes in the universe, every year, on the Met Gala red carpet in New York.

Dazzling, red-hot stuff you never even dreamt of seeing. Garment fantasies, that feel they could have been fuelled by psychodelics, come alive. Gowns high on cocaine. A phantasmagoric kingdom of the most exotic couture.

The 2023 edition was a similar dreamy Wondrous Night of Fashion with international models and celebs dishing out, cameo after cameo, of glorious stylemagic.

The Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme, an ode to the six-decade legacy of industry's most decorated designer, charged up the runway.

His school of design, while deeply European, straddled the past as much as it did the future.

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner outshone even Superman in her metallic sleeve cape and body suit. Was she going to any moment utter: 'Krypton bred me, but it was earth that gave me all I am'.

Her Marc Jacobs bodysuit, dripping in sequins, sported a classic Lagerfield silver collar and long, flowing sleeves that doubled up as a train.

The sexy shoes were from another planet too.

There is a superhero in all of us. We just need the courage to put on the cape.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

IMAGE: Gisele Bundchen was a giant happy white swan that flew in from Ugly Duckling for the Met in her long-feathered cape.

In any case the Met becomes Fairytale Central on this red-letter night of the year.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Little Miss Muffet aka Ashley Graham wore a gown with its own built-in tuffet. Only the curds, whey and spider were missing.

Not sure how locomotion was achieved in this Harris Reed creation in pink and black.

Maybe the model was wearing skates.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Miranda Kerr's Disney princess Dior dress was a little less over the top given the bizarre gown weather at the museum Monday.

Did she imagine she was Snow White or Princess Bride?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Karlie Kloss, pregnant with her second child, might have been debuting her baby bump but her non-child-friendly severe skintight Cruella de Vil getup could have scared children for miles around.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Had Naomi Campbell's wonderfully elegant blush pink dress and silver cholee come with an attached cape or train, it would have resembled a sari.

The archival look was from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2010 couture collection inspired by the sari.

Didn't she look incred?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Grace Elizabeth brought every shade of pink -- didn't know so many gulab hues even existed -- to the grand do in a Candyland ballroom gown.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images