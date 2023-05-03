Seen Rihanna, Serena's Met Gala Surprise?

Five years after her appearance at the 60th Grammy Awards, the Where Have You Been singer Rihanna was back with her first live performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, in Glendale, Arizona, in a shiny red jumpsuit during which rubbed her belly and hinted at her second pregnancy.

Since then, many have been wondering what surprise the Barbadian singer will have for fans -- for whom she is the Only Girl -- at the Met Gala.

Expectedly Rihanna did what she is best at: She c-o-n-q-u-e-r-e-d at fashion's biggest night out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Mother Rihanna arrived like a glorious goddess of fertility with her five-month baby bump on splendid display and her fantastic white dress a shout-out to pregger gals across the globe.

She was not the only one to flaunt that beautiful to behold growing gonna-be-mummy girth.

IMAGE: You Da One! Rihanna steps out like a huge walking heap of romantic white camellia flowers.

You can almost imagine the heavenly fragrance although most camellias are not high on odour.

Fake eye lashes stuck to her playful white-rimmed sunglasses and bold red lips takes the look from wow to OMG.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: She let her cape drop to reveal a white silk dress with its billowing train and her wobbling baby tummy. Cute, cute!

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Brides, would you like to take style notes from Queen RiRi?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



IMAGE: The Asian ornamental camellia flower was loved by Coco Chanel and no tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and his magical work at Chanel could be complete without one of the Met Gala guests referencing the flower in their couture.

Nice touch, Rihanna.

Can we hate that we love you?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Menswear designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, behind the label Bode, chose a long jute jacket to show off her mommy curves. And she bravely negotiated the event in stilettos

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Baby No 2 is on the way for Serena Williams who announced that Alexis Ohanian and she are expecting a baby with her Instagram post.

'Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala', she wrote, referring to the wee person in the womb.

Her Jane Austen vibe costume spoke to us. Ain't it mighty pretty?

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images