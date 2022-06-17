Kanika Mann's FUN Style

Please click on the images below for a better look at Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Kanika Mann's spotlight-worthy style.
IMAGE: Kanika looks stunning up in an all-grey ensemble, which she teams with minimal make-up and accessories.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram
IMAGE: It's cute how she pairs her multi-print mini skirt with a bright red bralette.
IMAGE: No stranger to minimalistic fashion, Kanika is all smiles in yellow separates and a checked jacket.
IMAGE: The actress knows how to make a style statement when she hits the beach.
IMAGE: Kanika creates an effortlessly cool look in a multicolour dress, which she pairs with white sneakers.
IMAGE: Her at-home clothes are effortlessly stylish as well.
IMAGE: Looking pretty in pajamas.
IMAGE: There are few colours that look as elegant as an all-grey look.
Kanika cuts an impressive figure in an embellished sari and choli with a deep back.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com