Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kanika Mann's FUN Style

Kanika Mann's FUN Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 17, 2022 10:45 IST
Please click on the images below for a better look at Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Kanika Mann's spotlight-worthy style.

IMAGE: Kanika looks stunning up in an all-grey ensemble, which she teams with minimal make-up and accessories.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's cute how she pairs her multi-print mini skirt with a bright red bralette.

 

IMAGE: No stranger to minimalistic fashion, Kanika is all smiles in yellow separates and a checked jacket.

 

IMAGE: The actress knows how to make a style statement when she hits the beach.

 

IMAGE: Kanika creates an effortlessly cool look in a multicolour dress, which she pairs with white sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: Her at-home clothes are effortlessly stylish as well.

 

IMAGE: Looking pretty in pajamas.

 

IMAGE: There are few colours that look as elegant as an all-grey look.
Kanika cuts an impressive figure in an embellished sari and choli with a deep back.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
