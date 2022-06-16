News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style

Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 16, 2022 12:25 IST
Sanya Malhotra's fuss-free, chic wardrobe will give you serious travel style envy -- it's proof that holiday fashion does not need to be boring.   

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Leave it to Sanya to make a simple oversized shirt look sexy. 
She teams it with denim hotpants and a sports bra.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actress turns up the heat in a bikini top with maroon briefs.
And, of course, those lovely curls.
Vacays are all about styling a swimsuit with just about anything that works and Sanya nails the brief.

 

IMAGE: This cheerful yellow dress is just perfect for the holidays.

 

IMAGE: Her sweet wraparound skirt, white cropped shirt and tan brown flats are classic, comfy and effortless.

 

IMAGE: Sanya's high-style outfits are easy to copy.
Like this stunning printed dress.
She lets her beautiful curls free and keeps her make-up soft. 

 

IMAGE: Remember the last time you wore dungarees?
Sanya teams it with a sleeveless cropped top.

 

IMAGE: The printed dress is lovely, but it's the earrings that caught our attention.
Whoever said vacay accessories should be minimal needs to rethink.

 

IMAGE: Sanya goes desi in this mirror-work kurta and metallic jewellery. Her curls are held back in a gentle ponytail. 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Nargis, Alia, Esha Sizzle In White!
Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints
Style Tips From Natasa Pandya
Father's Day: Tell Dad Why He Is Special
The Hottest Jobs for Freshers in India
Violent protests in Bihar over 'Agnipath' scheme
'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

