Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style

Sanya Malhotra's fuss-free, chic wardrobe will give you serious travel style envy -- it's proof that holiday fashion does not need to be boring.

IMAGE: Leave it to Sanya to make a simple oversized shirt look sexy.

She teams it with denim hotpants and a sports bra.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The actress turns up the heat in a bikini top with maroon briefs.

And, of course, those lovely curls.

Vacays are all about styling a swimsuit with just about anything that works and Sanya nails the brief.

IMAGE: This cheerful yellow dress is just perfect for the holidays.

IMAGE: Her sweet wraparound skirt, white cropped shirt and tan brown flats are classic, comfy and effortless.

IMAGE: Sanya's high-style outfits are easy to copy.

Like this stunning printed dress.

She lets her beautiful curls free and keeps her make-up soft.

IMAGE: Remember the last time you wore dungarees?

Sanya teams it with a sleeveless cropped top.

IMAGE: The printed dress is lovely, but it's the earrings that caught our attention.

Whoever said vacay accessories should be minimal needs to rethink.

IMAGE: Sanya goes desi in this mirror-work kurta and metallic jewellery. Her curls are held back in a gentle ponytail.