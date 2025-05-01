HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Srinidhi Shetty Is The Charisma Queen

May 01, 2025 13:09 IST

Srinidhi Shetty makes hearts race with her social media appearances that blend both attitude and star power.

From classic silhouettes to bold statements, Srinidhi’s style choices are a lesson in versatility.

Whether on the red carpet or on Instagram, she radiates charisma with every look.

IMAGE: Smokey eye makeup is all Srinidhi needs with this graceful green silk sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She twirls like a dancer in this fabulous dress.

 

IMAGE: Whenever she decides to paint the town red, Srinidhi goes for a cool, confident, chic look.

 

IMAGE: From modish outfits to ethnic wear, she switches moods like a true fashion chameleon.

 

IMAGE: Minimalism, she knows, can be striking.

 

IMAGE: She looks radiant in this red sari and temple jewellery.

 

IMAGE: Her laid-back travel look is anything but ordinary.

 

IMAGE: She creates magic with stripes.

Rasha, Shanaya Mean Business!
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Fierce Fashionista
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Vedhika Will Enchant You!
