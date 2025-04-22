HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vedhika Will Enchant You!

April 22, 2025 10:01 IST

Vedhika doesn't just walk into a room; she 'arrives' and fashion takes a bow.

From sultry silhouettes to fairytale florals, she looks hotter than a summer runway and cooler than your favourite playlist.

Vedhika knows how to mesmerise with every look.

Vedhika

IMAGE: Vedhika channels retro glam in baggy jeans and a skinny pink top that accentuates her tiny waist. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vedhika/Instagram

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: Sun, sand and radiance -- this skimpy bikini has it all and she wears it like a second skin.

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: A splash of sequins and a whole lot of sass; Vedika's ready for the spotlight.

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: Languid meets fluid meets soft waves meets smoky eyes... 

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: In an embellished lehenga-choli that shines brighter than the stars, Vedhika breaks the high-octane glamour meter.

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: Shimmery meets funky because more can definitely be more.

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: She radiates modern day princess energy.

 

Vedhika

IMAGE: Vedhika wears luscious hair and vintage Hollywood with ease.

Vedhika

Vedhika

