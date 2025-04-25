HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rasha, Shanaya Mean Business!

April 25, 2025

Let’s talk about ties -- the power accessory with personality.

No longer meant just for boardrooms and formal affairs, ties have transformed into edgy, elegant, playfully experimental fashion statements.

From silky solids to punchy prints, there's a tie for every mood.

Get inspired by these fabulous looks that prove ties are anything but traditional.

Radhikka Madan

IMAGE: A classic black tie, a crisp white shirt and a skirt with a dangerous slit -- forever cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

 

Krystle Dsouza

IMAGE: Jewelled accents that slay -- Krystle Dsouza in this bold tie is all about chutzpah! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Who said ties are just for men? Alia Bhatt is blooming with confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Boardroom hot and unapologetic -- Sharvari's tie adds a touch of formality to her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Sauraseni Maitra

IMAGE: Want to wear a three piece with polished lapels? Sauraseni Maitra shows you how. Photograph: Kind courtesy Instagram

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Sleek, pink and skinny — Rasha Thadani's tie tube top is the minimalist’s answer to tie perfection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Nothing says dapper like a sharp tie and sharp tailoring. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: A pop of print, a splash of colour and checks -- Shanaya's tie owns the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
