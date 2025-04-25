Rasha, Shanaya Mean Business!

Let’s talk about ties -- the power accessory with personality.

No longer meant just for boardrooms and formal affairs, ties have transformed into edgy, elegant, playfully experimental fashion statements.

From silky solids to punchy prints, there's a tie for every mood.

Get inspired by these fabulous looks that prove ties are anything but traditional.

IMAGE: A classic black tie, a crisp white shirt and a skirt with a dangerous slit -- forever cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jewelled accents that slay -- Krystle Dsouza in this bold tie is all about chutzpah! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said ties are just for men? Alia Bhatt is blooming with confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Boardroom hot and unapologetic -- Sharvari's tie adds a touch of formality to her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to wear a three piece with polished lapels? Sauraseni Maitra shows you how. Photograph: Kind courtesy Instagram

IMAGE: Sleek, pink and skinny — Rasha Thadani's tie tube top is the minimalist’s answer to tie perfection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing says dapper like a sharp tie and sharp tailoring. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

IMAGE: A pop of print, a splash of colour and checks -- Shanaya's tie owns the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

