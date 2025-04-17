Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Fierce Fashionista

Nushrratt Bharuccha isn’t just someone who shines on the big screen; she’s a bonafide fashionista who knows how to turn every outfit into a moment on her social media.

Her choices are fiery, beautiful and brimming with individuality.

Currently, she promoting her latest release -- Chhorii 2 -- which is airing on Amazon Prime Video.

IMAGE: Nushrratt brings on the drama in a red colour-blocked bikini with a translucent white cover-up. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels her inner Marliyn Monroe in this glittering gown and feather wrap.

IMAGE: A deconstructed blazer top with boot-cut jeans? Yes, please. Nushrratt’s daring streak takes centre stage.

IMAGE: She’s sunshine in a bottle green floral dress.

IMAGE: Nushrratt's ready to party in this delish wine dress with thigh high slit; her gaze says she’s here to own the room.

IMAGE: The sequinned skirt and cowl-necked top is raising the temperature of what promises to be a very hot summer.

IMAGE: Minimal makeup, maximum charm; she's glowing in this lacy pink ensemble!

IMAGE: She rocks a classic white jacket and bold red monokini.

