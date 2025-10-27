Srinidhi Shetty And Her Endless Love Affair With...

Srinidhi Shetty's Instagram might as well be a love letter to the sari.

The Telusu Kada actress has made it her signature, serving look after look that’s equal parts elegant and effortless. From sheer drapes to handloom classics, she wears them all with a kind of ease that can’t be copied, only admired.

And as she once perfectly put it, 'my love for saris is beyond my love for saris'.

IMAGE: Srinidhi exudes timeless grace in a red cotton sari with a gold border, pairing it with a contrasting green blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says old-school and modern can’t coexist? Srinidhi turns her purple Banarasi sari into a total head-turner with a backless blouse.

IMAGE: Srinidhi gives a red-carpet ready desi look in a black silk sari with scalloped gold borders. Cherry on top? The tiny black bindi

IMAGE: She strikes a cute pose morni banke in a peacock green cotton sari accessorised with an oxidised nose ring.

IMAGE: Floral sari with a diamond set? Yes, please! Srinidhi shows how to mix and match like a pro, pairing hers with a bold red blouse for that perfect pop of contrast.

IMAGE: She proves that nothing tops the eternal elegance of a cotton sari, especially when it’s a bright sunshiney yellow.

IMAGE: If a white sari styled with diamonds isn’t peak sophistication, we don’t know what is -- Srinidhi keeps it minimal and absolutely unforgettable.