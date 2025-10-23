Juhi Bhatt, The Girl Everyone's Googling Right Now

The internet’s got a new favourite mystery girl -- Juhi Bhatt. The influencer and content creator has recently been making headlines as Ranveer Allahbadia's (aka BeerBiceps) rumoured girlfriend.

With her clean-girl aesthetic, effortless glam and that quiet confidence influencers dream of, Juhi’s fast becoming the name everyone's googling.

Whether she's in a desi avatar or a glam night out fit, her vibe is all about making a statement without being too loud (just like her relationship's soft launch)!

IMAGE: Juhi dresses like kaju katli for Diwali in a mermaid-style Indo-western outfit paired with a shiny blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Juhi Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels full Raveena Tandon energy in a bright yellow sari -- it’s a Tip Tip Barsa Pani vibe but made influencer chic.

IMAGE: Juhi turns her birthday into a full-blown glam fest in a golden mini dress.

IMAGE: Looking like a mocha frappe in a strapless corset mini dress with a skater skirt, Juhi’s OOTD is sweet, stylish and just the right amount of extra.

IMAGE: She strolls through the London streets in a white mini dress and oversized grey blazer.





IMAGE: Juhi goes vintage in a black-and-white polka dot dress with a peekaboo design. The pearls add the perfect old-school charm.

IMAGE: Take notes, girlies! Juhi shows how to turn a crisp black formal shirt into party mode by pairing it with a matching mini skirt. Boardroom to pub-hopping? Sorted.