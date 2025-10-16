HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shraddha Will Make Your Pulse Race

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2025 11:30 IST

Shraddha Das, recently seen in The Naina Case, is a fashion girlie.

Whether it’s saris, swimsuits or red carpet ready gowns, her style is pure confidence with a touch of drama.

The actress has given us some fab looks, each one sleeker and more statement than the last.

IMAGE: Draped in navy blue and styled with classic pearls and a bold black bindi, Shraddha turns the everyday cotton sari into a full glam moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She dials up the heat in a satin black peekaboo dress featuring sleek cutout detailing.

 

IMAGE: She nails the denim-on-denim trend with a strapless corset top and cargo jeans, a perfect blend of street style with a sultry edge.

 

IMAGE: In an orange co-ord set featuring a halter top and a thigh-high slit skirt, she looks breezy, bold and totally island-girl coded.

 

IMAGE: Shraddha keeps it flirty in a floral button-up dress with bell sleeves.

 

IMAGE: She looks like sunshine in human form in a yellow halter-neck dress with gathered detailing at the waist.

 

IMAGE: Shraddha is all about shimmer in a sequined gold lehenga, paired with matching danglers and a pearl and gold bracelet.

