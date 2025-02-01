HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sreeleela, Rashmika Love The Colour Of Basant Panchami

Sreeleela, Rashmika Love The Colour Of Basant Panchami

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 01, 2025 13:30 IST

Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring and yellow -- which symbolises prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Saraswati -- dominates the celebration.

From mustard-hued sarees to golden-toned ensembles, our Bollywood beauties set major fashion goals.

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar’s yellow coords is what happens when fashion meets sophistication. Those accessories? Just the right touch of glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar /Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor serves Maharashtrian mulgi realness. With her yellow suit, nath and floral hair, she's straight out of a festive dream. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shruti Haasan

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan looks gorgeous in a yellow silk sari and temple jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela chooses a lightly sequinned outfit to go with her pearl and kundan jewellery.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif, dipped in gold, is the picture of glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s beige and yellow suit is so subtle and chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Saiyami Kher

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher goes boss-babe meets ethnic queen. That mustard blazer is edgy, fresh and totally stylish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor glows in gold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna pairing a yellow sari with green jewellery and a bindi? Too much beauty to handle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
