Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!

Sreeleela’s fashion game is as dynamic as her on-screen energy.
The Mass Jathara star's style is unapologetically Gen Z -- playful, bold and full of personality. Whether it’s a unique sari or a street style slay, she knows how to keep things trendy without ever trying too hard.
IMAGE: Tissue saris
are the new ‘in thing’ this wedding season and Sreeleela gives hers an extra shine by pairing it with a mirrored blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
IMAGE: She brings drama in a velvet sharara draped like a sari and a tiny blouse. A refreshing twist on traditional wear.
IMAGE: Sometimes, all you need is the right shade of red to steal the spotlight.
IMAGE: She stuns in red once again -- this time, it is a sari worn with a high-neck net blouse. Definitely a look that speaks louder than words.
IMAGE: She keeps it breezy in a ruffled floral dress that’s flowy enough for a beach vacay and flirty enough for a brunch date.
IMAGE: A girl in pink is always a happy girl! Sreeleela’s bubblegum pink three-piece set with a skirt, cropped top and blazer is pure serotonin in outfit form.
IMAGE: Every girl needs a gulabi sari in her wardrobe! Sreeleela’s glitter-trimmed drape with a strapless sequinned blouse is all things glam and gorgeous.