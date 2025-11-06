HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!

November 06, 2025

Sreeleela’s fashion game is as dynamic as her on-screen energy.

The Mass Jathara star's style is unapologetically Gen Z -- playful, bold and full of personality. Whether it’s a unique sari or a street style slay, she knows how to keep things trendy without ever trying too hard. 

IMAGE: Tissue saris are the new ‘in thing’ this wedding season and Sreeleela gives hers an extra shine by pairing it with a mirrored blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She brings drama in a velvet sharara draped like a sari and a tiny blouse. A refreshing twist on traditional wear.

 

IMAGE: Sometimes, all you need is the right shade of red to steal the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: She stuns in red once again -- this time, it is a sari worn with a high-neck net blouse. Definitely a look that speaks louder than words.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it breezy in a ruffled floral dress that’s flowy enough for a beach vacay and flirty enough for a brunch date.

 

IMAGE: A girl in pink is always a happy girl! Sreeleela’s bubblegum pink three-piece set with a skirt, cropped top and blazer is pure serotonin in outfit form.

 

IMAGE: Every girl needs a gulabi sari in her wardrobe! Sreeleela’s glitter-trimmed drape with a strapless sequinned blouse is all things glam and gorgeous.
 
