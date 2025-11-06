Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!

Sreeleela’s fashion game is as dynamic as her on-screen energy.

The Mass Jathara star's style is unapologetically Gen Z -- playful, bold and full of personality. Whether it’s a unique sari or a street style slay, she knows how to keep things trendy without ever trying too hard.

Tissue saris are the new 'in thing' this wedding season and Sreeleela gives hers an extra shine by pairing it with a mirrored blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: She brings drama in a velvet sharara draped like a sari and a tiny blouse. A refreshing twist on traditional wear.

IMAGE: Sometimes, all you need is the right shade of red to steal the spotlight.

IMAGE: She stuns in red once again -- this time, it is a sari worn with a high-neck net blouse. Definitely a look that speaks louder than words.

IMAGE: She keeps it breezy in a ruffled floral dress that’s flowy enough for a beach vacay and flirty enough for a brunch date.

IMAGE: A girl in pink is always a happy girl! Sreeleela’s bubblegum pink three-piece set with a skirt, cropped top and blazer is pure serotonin in outfit form.

IMAGE: Every girl needs a gulabi sari in her wardrobe! Sreeleela’s glitter-trimmed drape with a strapless sequinned blouse is all things glam and gorgeous.